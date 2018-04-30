President Cyril Ramaphosa is warmly received at the May Day Rally in Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture: Raahil Sain / ANA

Port Elizabeth - President Cyril Ramaphosa was warmly received at a packed stadium at the May Day rally celebrations in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Accompanied by Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Sdumo Dlamini, Ramaphosa circled the stadium to greet supporters who gathered in their numbers.

Cosatu provincial chairman David Toyise said the theme of Workers Day was unity and cohesion.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is warmly received at the May Day Rally in Nelson Mandela Bay. Video: Raahil Sain / ANA





“One federation, one country. We want to advance unity and cohesion of Cosatu,”

Toyise said Cosatu had proved the prophets of doom wrong in that the rally was successful and the stadium was packed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cosatu President Sdumo Dlamini greets the crowd at the May Day celebrations in Nelson Mandela Day. Video: Raahil Sain / ANA





Messages of support and interfaith prayers were delivered and Ramaphosa is expected to address the crowd as the keynote speaker.

South African Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimamde is also expected to address the gathering.

African News Agency/ANA