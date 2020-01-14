Cape Town - Twitter had a field day after footage emerged showing police guards not knowing their left from their right.
The salute that went horribly wrong took place at the funeral and memorial service of business leader Richard Maponya at Westpark Cemetry. The faux pas was shown during a live broadcast of the funeral on SABC.
President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured Maponya with a Special Official Funeral Category 2. Special Official Funeral Category 2 has elements of police ceremonial honours and Maponya's remains will not lie-in-state.
Our police doing wonders; confusing the enemy ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/VtyHVQ9rCQ— Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) January 14, 2020