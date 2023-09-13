WATCH: She has a duty to respect us, says EFF leader Julius Malema as he lambasts magistrate for being late to firearm discharge hearing

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema did not mince his words when speaking to an East London magistrate who rocked up late to his hearing. Malema, along with his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, was in court on Wednesday on charges relating to the discharging of a firearm at his party's fifth anniversary celebrations in 2018.

The hearing eventually started after more than an hour of waiting. Malema criticised Magistrate Twanet Olivier for being late. "We've been here for five years. She's never early in this court, and no one has ever written an article about that. She's not above the law; she's not the law. She has a duty to respect us," Malema said.

He added that court proceedings were limited to two hours. "Justice must never be delayed. Never. It is absolute rubbish we must never stand for. If it means prison, let it be prison but no one must disrespect us like that. No magistrate, no prosecutor must disrespect us like that," the irate commander-in-chief said.

The dysfunctional state of our courts due to load-shedding is made worse by ill-disciplined… pic.twitter.com/bxla3lYZ6K — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 13, 2023 "We have rights. Our rights must be respected," Malema added. He said that irrespective of what time the hearings start, Olivier is always late. Malema further slammed the media for never writing an article on Olivier's alleged tardiness.

The matter was postponed for further evidence until Thursday, and bail has been extended. Olivier added that she will be on time for Thursday’s hearing. Referring to Malema’s earlier rant, Olivier said she is not aware of when the accused have arrived or when the media has set up their recording equipment.

Justice Must Never Be Delayed, No One Is Above The Law!… pic.twitter.com/CNrinxk1iJ — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 13, 2023 "I don't know when you have set up and when the media has set up everything. I'm told they are busy setting up everything once the court is opened, so when you are actually ready, I don't know. My office is a five-minute walk from here," she said.