WATCH: Smiling Zuma appears in public for the first time, sparking shoving and pushing frenzy in Nkandla

Nkandla - In an apparent show of force, former President Jacob Zuma left a meeting with KZN ANC leadership and appeared to the legion of supporters camping outside his home in Nkandla. The surprise appearance happened at about 2pm on Saturday and it coincided with news the Constitutional Court has agreed to sit again and consider his application to have his jailing reviewed, meaning that on Sunday he was no longer going to jail.

Smiling, Zuma was wearing his famous “Nkandla tea” shirt and waved his knobekerrie, spear and shield as the jubilant crowd showed their excitement for seeing him after his whereabouts was, for days, a matter of speculation. Emerging from his heavily fortified home which is said to have a bunker, Zuma was escorted by Zulu regiments carrying tradition weapons, the MK vets that have been guarding his home since March and his own presidential protection unit. At first it appeared as if he was going to the public address stage set by his supporters, but apparently his security team advised against it and he was later escorted back inside the home. Chanting Zulu war songs, the Zulu regiments pledged their support for Zuma and the gates of the home were firmly shut to the media and members of the public, once again by the Nkandla security personnel.

Bits of information coming outside indicates that Zuma told KZN ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala, provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli and Mdu Mhlongo, the Musa Dladla regional chairperson, that he was willing to talk, but not at the expense of him being sacrificed. Before Zuma came out, his vocal son, Edward Zuma addressed the crowd, telling it to be “militant” if the police gets near the home of the Zumas to arrest the former head of state. In an apparent reference to the meeting between Zuma and KZN ANC leaders who were inside, Edward said the time for negotiating is over and Zuma was not going to be jailed.