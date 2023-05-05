WATCH: Special council sitting to oust IFP leadership of Uthukela district municipality collapses, mayor survives

Ladysmith - The special council sitting of the IFP-led Uthukela District Municipality in Ladysmith, northern KwaZulu-Natal, ended in a stalemate. The aim of the ANC-EFF alliance to use the sitting to oust the IFP mayor, Inkosi Ntandoyenkosi Shabalala, and the Speaker, Lihle Nqubuka, came to nought.

The council sitting was convened by a special representative sent by the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Bongi Sithole-Moloi. Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL The sitting was asked for by ANC and EFF councillors who claimed that the Speaker had repeatedly refused to call for it, despite having received the required number of signatures by councillors.

On Thursday there was an urgent application by the municipality to interdict the sitting, through the Pietermaritzburg High Court, but the application was turned down. Then, late on Thursday a voice note started doing rounds, calling all IFP members to convene in front of the district municipality offices in central Ladysmith. WATCH: The situation outside the offices of the UThukela district municipality in Ladysmith in northern KwaZulu-Natal right now. Police had to intervene to restore order. @IOL pic.twitter.com/7ihNxMQzlm — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 5, 2023 By 9am on Friday the party’s faithful were already in front of the offices picketing and blocking the entrance.

At some point, armed police had to use teargas to disperse them and clear the entrance. No injuries were reported. However, one of the minority parties’ councillors, Nathi Mthethwa from the National People’s Ambassadors, was left with a torn jacket after clashing with IFP supporters who manhandled him before the police intervened. NEWS: KZN COGTA says it is going ahead with the special council sitting of the Uthukela district municipality. It says the attempt to interdict the sitting in the Pietermaritzburg High Court by the IFP-led council failed and councillors should therefore come through. @IOL pic.twitter.com/chcBBqnmFQ — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 4, 2023 The gates were opened and the councillors were able to access to the offices.

The sitting faced another hurdle when some IFP councillors did not show up, meaning the quorum was not met. WATCH: This is the situation outside the offices of the IFP-led UThukela district municipality in Ladysmith in northern KwaZulu-Natal ahead of Friday's special council sitting called by KwaZulu-Natal COGTA. pic.twitter.com/WsvF8fBK5F — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 5, 2023 Another challenge was that the Cogta representative had come with a list that had the name of a DA councillor who had been expelled from the party, rendering the list unusable. “The special council sitting could not proceed because Cogta came with a different list to what the Uthukela district municipality has.