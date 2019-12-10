The DA has blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa over his official trip to Egypt while the country was being plunged into massive blackouts.
Speaking outside Eskom’s Megawatt Park offices in Johannesburg, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa had to first ensure that the country’s electricity crisis, which saw Eskom unprecedentedly announce the implementation of stage 6 load shedding, was addressed.
Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa was irresponsible by jetting out of the country in the middle of the crisis.
“Ramaphosa is greatly mistaken if he thinks he can run a country and manage this crisis via a cell phone. This requires bold leadership, not platitudes. The devastating effect of these blackouts on industry, retail, growth and jobs constitutes a clear and present danger to our economic well-being,” Steenhuisen said.
He said Ramaphosa had to cancel his trip and return home to provide leadership.