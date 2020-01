WATCH: Stylish Duduzane Zuma turns heads at ANC 108 gala dinner









A stylish Duduzane Zuma turned heads at ANC 108 gala dinner. Picture: Screengrab Kimberley - Duduzane Zuma, the b usinessman and son of former president Jacob Zuma, turned heads at the ANC's 108th birthday gala dinner hosted in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Friday evening.

Flanked by several bodyguards, the stylishly dressed Zuma Jnr took selfies and shook hands with guests as he arrived at the venue.

Meanwhile, those who attended the event paid a pretty penny for seats at the exclusive do.





Prices for tables at the gala dinner ranged between R50 000 and R500 000.





The ANC's Treasurer General, Paul Mashatile, said the funds raised at the dinner would be used to pay for the expenses of the 108th birthday week-long activities.





Scroll below to watch Zuma Jnr arrive at the gala dinner with his entourage.

CLOSE UP: Businessman Duduzane Zuma at the ANC 108th birthday gala dinner in Kimberley. Picture: Sifiso Mahlangu