WATCH: The moment when Prince Misuzulu was whisked away by guards after will reading

Nongoma - The newly nominated King of the Zulu nation, Prince Misuzulu, was on Friday evening whisked out of a tense meeting of royals after one Prince Thokozani challenged his appointment.

Earlier, Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s will had named Prince Misuzulu, as the next king of the Zulu nation, should he accept the nomination.

The reading of the will was broadcast live on television, with Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, canvassing the signed will to some members of the royal family.

Durban-based lawyer, advocate Madoda Madonsela SC read the will of the late Zulu Queen Regent, Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu which announced him as the next King.

After the announcement, Prince Thokozani Zulu stood up to object, pitting himself against Buthelezi, who appeared hot under the collar, called on Prince Thokozani to sit down.

Prince Thokozani was part of the so-called "Royal Rebels" clique which had been challenging Buthelezi and the decision to crown Prince Misuzulu and in retaliation, Buthelezi reminded him that he was born out of wedlock.

Prince Thokozani questioned if Queen Mantfombi’s appointment as regent, had met the legal requirements as prescribed by the government.

Buthelezi repeatedly asked Prince Thokozani to “sit down”.

The situation was saved by members of the security detail of the prince which grabbed, shielded him and whisked him into a room at the Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace.

Quickly thereafter, security personnel and police were seen, with guns drawn and the would-be king was quickly escorted into an SUV before being whisked out of Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace at high speed with an assortment of vehicles, including those from the eSwatini royal palace.

Prince Misuzulu has been sheltered at the eSwatini royal palace since mid-March, after the death of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

Back in the marquee where the will had been read, the verbal showdown between Buthelezi and Prince Thokozani continued.

It was only until someone dispersed the meeting and about 250 princes and princesses dispersed.

Dumbfounded members of both the Zulu and eSwatini monarchs were heard expressing surprise that the new king's life was put in danger because someone was against his ascension to the throne.

Later, praise songs and declaration of victory were heard being sung from the royal palace.

Political Bureau