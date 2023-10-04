WATCH: Thembinkosi ‘TK' Nciza and Panyaza Lesufi crack whip on allegations that ANC did not want to work with EFF in Ekurhuleni

African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng provincial secretary, Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza has slammed rumours and allegations that the ANC in the Ekurhuleni municipality did not want to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). This comes after the two parties did not see eye-to-eye on certain things, amid concerns that this could elevate the challenges facing the community of Ekurhuleni.

Nciza said the coalition was a new phenomenon in the country, and "from time to time there will be clashes in terms of coalitions". "Of course, if the coalition does not work, not only for the ANC, but for the people in terms of service delivery, we will reconsider that, but as it stands, we continue to engage with all our partners," he said.

Nciza said the party was not considering pulling out of its conjunction with the EFF in the Gauteng municipalities, however, he stated that the party was not happy with the red beret's conduct in the metro. He was responding to allegations that the ANC in Ekurhuleni did not want to work with the EFF and that the ANC was too lazy to work, but wanted to make valuable decisions. Reports further alleged that the ANC complained about the EFF being in the media more often than it. Nciza stated that disagreements and feuds in coalitions were expected and normal on a daily basis.

He addressed the media on Wednesday at Ruth First House in Johannesburg about the outcomes of the provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting that took place on Monday. Supporting Nciza's statement, ANC provincial chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi said the differences between the ANC and EFF in the Ekurhuleni municipality do not indicate the metro coalition was collapsing. Lesufi stressed that quarrels between the ActionSA and DA in the City of Tshwane were not seen as a collapse of coalitions, but when the ANC and EFF differed, it's referred to as a collapse.