A smiling Tony Gupta with the bride and groom. Picture: Screengrab from Isha Films video

Cape Town - The Guptas have hosted another lavish wedding in Dubai where millions of rands were spent months after the family left the country. The video of the wedding, which took place in February, was posted on YouTube by Isha Films and widely circulated on Friday.

Rajesh 'Tony' Gupta’s daughter Shubhangi Singhala tied the knot with Chetan Jain at the luxurious Emirates Palace in Dubai and it is abundantly clear that the family spared no expense with the mega-bash.

While Atul Gupta’s son Srikant Singhala also married Akhya Bansal during the week-long celebration, only Shubhangi's wedding ceremony is featured in the slick Bollywood-style teaser. The video resembles a movie trailer or music video rather than a traditional wedding video.

The wedding is said to have cost over R100 million. This is the second lavish wedding hosted by the Guptas that has cost millions of rands. In 2013 the Guptas landed a private jet at Waterkloof airbase that enraged South Africans and opposition parties for the lavish wedding at Sun City. That wedding cost R30m and the funds were allegedly diverted by one of their companies.

That wedding was reflected by KPMG as operational costs which cost the company business.

The Guptas are at the centre of a probe by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

Last November Parliament approved the Extradition and Mutual Legal Assistance with the United Arab Emirates, and this would allow for the prosecuting authorities to bring the family back to South Africa.

A few months ago head of the Hawks Lt-Gen. Godfrey Lebeya told Parliament they were in the process of finalising the extradition matters.

The Guptas have so far refused to return to South Africa amid the state capture probe, and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has refused them applications in the commission to cross-examine witnesses.

Political Bureau