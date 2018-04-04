Johannesburg - SACP leader Blade Nzimande says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s death should be used to deepen the effort to strengthen the alliance.

Nzimande said Madikizela-Mandela was a symbol of strength and defiance and her loss was not just for her family, but also for the nation.

“Maybe we need to turn this lose into something constructive for ourselves, maybe we should say in her name that we deepen our effort to strengthen the alliance and unite the ANC,” he said.

“We should use her as a symbol of the unity of the alliance.”

Nzimande was speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela’s house on Wednesday.

Various other dignitaries visited the home on Wednesday including former President Jacob Zuma, Mathews Phosa and Deputy President David Mabuza.

The street outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home was a hive of activity as people gathered to sing struggle songs and dance to mourn the loss.

ANC members dressed in the party’s green, gold and black regalia visited the house to place flowers at the gate.

ANC Women’s League members, young and old, also marched to the house ahead of a prayer service.

