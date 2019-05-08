The general IEC centre in the Northern Cape. Picture: Michelle Cahill

Kimberley - The Freedom Front Plus leader in the Northern Cape, Wynand Boshoff, said that the rain has put “somewhat of damper” on today’s voting. “But this is Kimberley. We know that the rain doesn’t continue for long.”



Boshoff said that he was happy with the IEC’s arrangements. “We haven’t encountered any problems today but being such a huge undertaking, hiccups are to be expected.”





He said the only major problem they have encountered is the IEC not visiting the old age home in Hopetown yesterday. “We are hoping this can be resolved swiftly as they can't make it to the polling stations today.”





There is a strong police presence at the St Andrew’s Anglican Church in Holpan, outside Barkly West. The voting station in Holpan only opened around 9.30am following disruptions where community members protest outside the station over service delivery issues. The police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video It's all systems go in the Northern Cape, according to IEC Provincial Electoral Officer, Bonolo Modise. So far, the only problem encountered has been at Holpan, where service delivery issues delayed the opening of the voting station by around two hours. Video: Michelle Cahill/Diamond Fields Advertiser





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The voting station in Holpan only opened around 9.30am following disruptions where community members protest outside the station over service delivery issues. Video: Michelle Cahill















