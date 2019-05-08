Kimberley - The Freedom Front Plus leader in the Northern Cape, Wynand Boshoff, said that the rain has put “somewhat of damper” on today’s voting. “But this is Kimberley. We know that the rain doesn’t continue for long.”
Boshoff said that he was happy with the IEC’s arrangements. “We haven’t encountered any problems today but being such a huge undertaking, hiccups are to be expected.”
He said the only major problem they have encountered is the IEC not visiting the old age home in Hopetown yesterday. “We are hoping this can be resolved swiftly as they can't make it to the polling stations today.”
There is a strong police presence at the St Andrew’s Anglican Church in Holpan, outside Barkly West. The voting station in Holpan only opened around 9.30am following disruptions where community members protest outside the station over service delivery issues. The police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
Diamond Fields Advertiser