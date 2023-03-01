WATCH: Water-challenged municipality defends hosting ultra-marathon as part of honouring Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Video by Sihle Mavuso Durban - While admitting that there are challenges of water and poverty in his district, the mayor of the IFP-run Umzinyathi district municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal says the annual Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi ultra-marathon will help them in terms of economic development and social cohesion.

Petros Ngubane says beyond that, their thriving hospitality industry which lies along the famed battlefields route, stands to benefit on the weekend of April 30 when they stage this year’s ultra-marathon. Ngubane made this justification on Wednesday while in Durban where his municipality launched the annual marathon amid fanfare and criticism. WATCH: Petros Ngubane, the Mayor of IFP-run Umzinyathi district municipality justifying the staging of the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi ultra marathon between Nquthu & Dundee next month. He says while it does not resolve their water woes, local businesses are going to benefit. pic.twitter.com/sNZX9dOVgA — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 1, 2023 “This marathon will benefit our communities that are unemployed in deep rural areas because the runners, the athletes, their friends and relatives also accompany them when they come for this event.

“And then they will be housed, their houses and hotels and they also leave the money by being there. “That also creates employment opportunities for the people of Nquthu, of Endumeni and of Umzinyathi and surrounding areas because there are many people who participate in this marathon. “And we are hopeful that this year, because it is going to happen in April, a lot of our people will be very active, coming also from the Easter holiday.

“They will be fresh, prepared to run and also having the strength, the stamina to also run. “We know that in the past we also had people from the SADC region taking part in this marathon and we expect to once again welcome them this year,” Ngubane said.

Although not related, the marathon would be staged after an annual Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi lecture on March 21 to be addressed by former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo in Durban. Regarding the marathon, Ngubane said Buthelezi who is also the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, deserves the honour as he had diligently served the nation. “His excellent services are not only known in South Africa, not only in Africa, but throughout the world.

“That is because of his great work and for having a firm stance on what he believes in at all times,” Ngubane said at the launch of the marathon. Ngubane added that sport has the power to unite people despite their differences and that has been proven in the past. [email protected]