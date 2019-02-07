Parliament - Politicians and dignitaries share their thoughts on what they hope President Cyril Ramaphosa will address in his second State of the Nation Address.
Reverend Meshoe says they are hopeful the President will talk about decisively dealing with corruption & not deal with small fish. @IOL #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/9K2e2MVFjr— Tshego Lepule (@tshegofatsang) February 7, 2019
COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota says he expects nothing new from this year's #SONA2019 from President Cyril Ramaphosa who will repeat the promise they heard from his predecessor @IOL pic.twitter.com/xUeASKw5xf— Tshego Lepule (@tshegofatsang) February 7, 2019
