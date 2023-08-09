WATCH: Women’s Day - ANCWL President Sisisi Tolashe calls for women to ‘be the best’

President of the ANC Women’s League Sisisi Tolashe, has called on all women across the country to rally behind and tackle their challenges as they commemorate Women’s Day. In celebrating the heroic efforts, thousands of women are gathered at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to commemorate their achievements on behalf of the women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9, 1956.

Their march was to present a petition against the pass laws of the apartheid regime. Their challenges included discrimination, harassment, injustice, oppression, and inequality the society. Tolashe said women should be involved in the economic development of the state. The ANC and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with newly elected ANC Women's League President Sisisi Tolashe at the closing of the 13th ANC Women’s League National Elective Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA) “Young women should recognise where we come from and be able to articulate where we want to go,” she said.

She added that they should all agree on what the challenges are for them, hand to hand, to push forward a little bit harder than the 1956 women did at the time. “For us now is to make sure that we are focused and look on pressing issues. We also respond to difficult questions where we should have solutions that seek to be the best,” she said. Tolashe called on the public to closely work with them to tackle challenges and find solutions to implement what is needed to address the challenges facing the country.