WATCH: Zandile Gumede running mate tells ANC branches to demand eThekwini regional conference convenes immediately

Video by Sihle Mavuso Durban - One of the running mates of Zandile Gumede in the eThekwini region of the ANC has told their supporters that they must “ vigorously demand” that the long-delayed regional conference be convened so that the years-long power vacuum is filled.

Musa Nciki, a Durban-based businessman who is gunning for the all powerful position of regional secretary under Gumede’s slate, says if their opposing slate led by Thabani Nyawose, a Cyril Ramaphosa ally, claims it has an upper hand, then the conference should be immediately convened and let branches be the final arbiters. He made this bold call on Tuesday outside the Durban Magistrate’s court shortly after Gumede and 21 others appeared in court to face the music over their alleged corruption trial emanating from the R320 million waste tender awarded by the eThekwini municipality while she was the mayor. Gumede’s supporters came out in their numbers to offer moral support. However, because of the step aside resolution of the ANC which bars leaders of the party who have been criminally charged from addressing members, she was unable to address them.

She left the task of doing that to her long time confidants like Nciki, Nkosenhle Madlala, who is a senior ANC councillor in the eThekwini municipality, and Lindiwe Mthembu from the ANC Women’s League in the eThekwini region. WATCH: Nkosenhle Madlala, an ANC councillor in the eThekwini municipality and Zandile Gumede confidant leading supporters in a song saying the latter will lead. Earlier today Gumede appeared in court for corruption and her supporters were out in full force to offer support. @IOL pic.twitter.com/A8vIxrlRns — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 29, 2022 Speaker after speaker assured Gumede that despite the legal hurdles which they believe are inspired by political machinations within the ruling party, when the elective regional conference is convened, they will get her elected as regional chairperson.

They vowed that they will do so even in absentia. More boldly, Nciki told the supporters that last week’s decision of the provincial working committee to open a fresh window for the branches that had failed audit to convene meetings to nominate their preferred candidates for the regional conference was meant to help Nyawose’s faction to try to get some lost ground. He claimed that the opposite happened as they tightened their grip on branches who are pro their slate, and gained more in the Curnick Ndlovu zone in the northern township of Inanda.

Nciki then said branches have a right to demand a speedy conference. “Anyone who is claiming that he has the upper hand must then convene a conference. You can’t claim that you are winning but still keep on postponing the conference. Why postpone the conference if you are winning? That is the question you should be asking them, ask them why they are postponing the conference if they are winning. “If they don’t want to convene the conference, you as branches have a right to demand it, if it is not convened, you must go and demand it, comrades. We don’t want the eThekwini region to go on without elected leadership because some are having a fielding day. They are weakening you because they want to do as they please. We must demand this conference, comrades, demand until we get it,” he said.

