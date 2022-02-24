WATCH: Zulu King arrives late at KwaZulu-Natal legislature opening, forcing Premier to halt speech

Video by Sihle Mavuso Pietermaritzburg - After a guessing game on whether de facto Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini would attend the 2022 opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature or not, the traditional leader showed up late, forcing Premier Sihle Zikalala to temporarily halt his speech for him to take his royal seat.

Early this week, the speaker of the legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, announced that the King would attend but not address the opening as per tradition until he has been crowned. That was apparently due to the ongoing fight for the Zulu throne by different factions within the royal court. Adding to the uncertainty was that the King’s office was not forthcoming on whether the King would honour the invitation or not, with his spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu saying the ball was in the King’s court on the matter. When the day came on Thursday morning, everybody was kept guessing as his close aides like Prince Thulani Zulu, Prince Mbongiseni Zulu, and praiser singer Inyosi Buzetsheni Mdletshe, were spotted at the venue where the opening was going to take place.

After a long wait, Zikalala arrived, and he was welcomed by Boyce and others to observe the customary SAPS salute and proceed with the business of the day. WATCH: Here is the moment de facto Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, escorted by regiments, arrived at the opening the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg, forcing Premier Sihle Zikalala to temporarily halt his speech. @ #kznsopa pic.twitter.com/ENShe0WKTY — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 24, 2022 When Zikalala took to the podium to give the State of the Province Address, EFF member of the provincial legislature (MPL), Vusi Khoza stood up to demand answers regarding the presence of the King, prompting ANC chief whip Super Zuma to say he was misleading the house and he should be investigated. Boyce explained to the delegates and MPLs that Khoza was being mischievous as he knew the arrangement about the King as he was part of the delegation that visited to explain the arrangement.

Zikalala was then allowed to proceed with his address. However, minutes into it, sirens were heard outside, and it was when the King’s convoy, escorted by singing and high-spirited Zulu regiments, arrived at the venue. Their singing could be heard even by Boyce and Zikalala, who halted his speech for the King to make a royal entrance with a large entourage and his praiser singers competing for prominence.

Zikalala himself, just before resuming his long speech, gave the King the customary royal salute for all reigning Kings, saying: "Wena Wendlovu. Wena Wendlovu, Bayede!" The King took a seat in front of Zikalala and the proceedings of the day went on with the King listening with his first wife, Queen Ntokozo Mayisela-Zulu.