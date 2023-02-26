Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Zulu king says cultures keep people united as a nation

King Misuzulu attending the marula ceremony on Saturday. Picture: Phumlani Sosibo/Ezemvelo

King Misuzulu attending the marula ceremony on Saturday. Picture: Phumlani Sosibo/Ezemvelo

Published 21m ago

Share

Ngwavuma - The King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, continues to preach the importance of preserving African cultures, saying they identify a nation and keep it united at all times.

The king, who succeeded his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, who passed away in Mach 2021, says all cultural activities deemed to be uniting people should be celebrated at every given chance.

Story continues below Advertisement

He made this remark on Saturday while addressing throngs of his people who attended the annual marula festival held at the remote royal palace of eMachobeni in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-natal, along the South African border with eSwatini.

The annual festival was revived by the late king and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, the mother of the reigning King Misuzulu.

During the festival, women from the Umkhanyakude district which has the marula fruit trees in abundance, bring the brew to the palace and deliver it to the king for blessings.

More on this

The king then addresses the people and allows them to enjoy and be merry while also feasting on plenty of meat provided by the monarch.

This is an ancient Nguni festival where communities used to gather and feast on the brew to celebrate after harvesting their fields.

Sometimes the seasonal brew was prepared so that it could be given to regiments after harvesting gigantic royal fields.

Story continues below Advertisement

King Misuzulu thanked those who organised the festival, saying it is important for uniting the nation and keeping their cultures alive.

“Before I conclude, let me thank all of you for coming to this palace of eMachobeni, let me thank the community of Umkhanyakude.

“Let me thank you Ncanana, like I have said, that even last year we were with you together with amakhosi (Chiefs) from Umkhanyakude.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Let me say, keep on soldering on, these cultures are the ones that will keep us (united) as a nation and closer to God and our ancestors and our throne.

“Therefore, let me say I am very grateful to all those who organised this successful festival as you can see before you,” the king said.

Festivities at the palace are expected to go on until late into the evening and people are then allowed to disperse to their various destinations.

[email protected]

Current Affairs

Related Topics:

KwaZulu-NatalKing MisuzuluQueen Mantfombi DlaminiKing Goodwill ZwelithiniZulu NationZulu RoyalsCulture and Tradition

Share

Recent stories by:

Sihle Mavuso