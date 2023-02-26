WATCH: Zulu king says cultures keep people united as a nation

Ngwavuma - The King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, continues to preach the importance of preserving African cultures, saying they identify a nation and keep it united at all times. WATCH: Isiphiphithi, a regiment of Zulu women entering the arena at the ongoing marula festival at eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal. King Misuzulu KaZwelithini convened the annual festival. VIDEO: Phumlani Sosibo/Ezemvelo pic.twitter.com/y69iL4ty51 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 25, 2023 The king, who succeeded his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, who passed away in Mach 2021, says all cultural activities deemed to be uniting people should be celebrated at every given chance.

WATCH: Prince Vanana Zulu from KwaMinya royal house leading Zulu regiments in singing and traditional dancing at the ongoing annual marula festival at eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma in northern KZN. The festival has been convened by King Misuzulu. VIDEO: Phumlani Sosibo pic.twitter.com/DiR7o7cxEG — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 25, 2023 He made this remark on Saturday while addressing throngs of his people who attended the annual marula festival held at the remote royal palace of eMachobeni in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-natal, along the South African border with eSwatini. The annual festival was revived by the late king and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, the mother of the reigning King Misuzulu. During the festival, women from the Umkhanyakude district which has the marula fruit trees in abundance, bring the brew to the palace and deliver it to the king for blessings.

NEWS: King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has arrived at eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma along the South Africa-Eswatini border to take part in an annual marula festival. This is one of the annual festivals revived by his later father and mother, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu. @IOL pic.twitter.com/x3YXODQdha — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 25, 2023 The king then addresses the people and allows them to enjoy and be merry while also feasting on plenty of meat provided by the monarch. This is an ancient Nguni festival where communities used to gather and feast on the brew to celebrate after harvesting their fields. Sometimes the seasonal brew was prepared so that it could be given to regiments after harvesting gigantic royal fields.

King Misuzulu thanked those who organised the festival, saying it is important for uniting the nation and keeping their cultures alive. “Before I conclude, let me thank all of you for coming to this palace of eMachobeni, let me thank the community of Umkhanyakude. “Let me thank you Ncanana, like I have said, that even last year we were with you together with amakhosi (Chiefs) from Umkhanyakude.

