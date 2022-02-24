WATCH: Zulu king will only address the Legislature when he has been formally recognised

Durban - Despite fears that he may not honour the invite to attend the State of the Province Address, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini arrived at the Pietermaritzburg Royal Showgrounds on Thursday as Premier Sihle Zikalala was delivering his address. Flanked by Amabutho and members of the Royal Household, including his brothers Prince Bambindlovu Zulu and Prince Simangaye Zulu, the King arrived around 15 minutes after Zikalala had begun delivering his address.

There had been uncertainty around whether the King would be present at the Sopa, given that he had not officially opened the Provincial Legislature, as is customary for the AmaZulu King to do so. His official coronation and his official certification and recognition as King has not yet been conducted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in accordance with the Traditional KhoiSan Leadership Act 3 of 2019. Provincial Legislature Speaker Nontembeko Boyce said that the King would only address the Legislature when he had been formally recognised in terms of the Traditional KhoiSan Leadership Act 3 of 2019.

Video: Samkelo Mtshali/ IOL Politics Before Zikalala delivered his address, EFF KZN Chairperson and Member of the Provincial Legislature Vusi Khoza questioned why AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini did not officially open the Provincial Legislature at is customary annually. "Under normal circumstances, we have a situation where the King is the one responsible for the opening of the Provincial Legislature on the first day before the Premier speaks," Khoza questioned.

Boyce clarified that the King would address the house once the issue of his certification and coronation officially recognising him as King has been finalised, a point at which the Legislature would then invite the King to address the house and the province's citizens. [email protected]