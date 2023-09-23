WATCH: Zulu nation gathers in KwaDukuza to commemorate first Shaka’s day without Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Hundreds of Zulu regiments, maidens and women have gathered in KwaDukuza, north of Durban to commemorate the annual Shaka’s Day. The day is commemorated annually to remember the King who founded the Zulu nation in 1816 by conquering and uniting small Nguni clans around KwaZulu.

King Shaka was assassinated on September 24, 1828 by his brothers, Prince Dingane and Mhlangana Zulu. WATCH: A group of Zulu regiments arriving Stanger to take part in the annual King Shaka's day. King Misuzulu KaZwelithini will arrive later. @IOL pic.twitter.com/A00sGYCvZA — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 23, 2023

By 12pm on Saturday, a large number of people had already gathered at Stanger High School sports field waiting for the arrival of King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini to preside over the gathering. This would be the first gathering without Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who together with King Bhekuzulu started the annual commemoration. Buthelezi who was the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation passed away on September 9 aged 95 and was buried last week in Ulundi.

According to King Misuzulu’s praiser singer, Buzetsheni Mdletshe, the idea to erect a statue of King Shaka and commemorate the day came from King Solomon. He said unfortunately King Solomon passed away in 1993 before he could realise his dream. When King Bhekuzulu picked up the baton, he got the statue erected in 1954 together with Buthelezi.

PICS: People are slowly trickling into Stanger High School sports fields for the 2023 King Shaka's day commemoration. King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is expected to arrive later. He may announce his next traditional prime minister to replace the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. @IOL pic.twitter.com/3ZdDOlcbWm — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 23, 2023 Buthelezi, under the KwaZulu government, made this day an annual holiday. Later the democratic government renamed it Heritage Day. “This is a form of pilgrimage for the Zulu nation as they come every year to remember the founder of the nation.

“KwaDukuza is also a sacred place as it was the seat of power for Ilembe (King Shaka),” Mdletshe told IOL on the sidelines of the gathering. King Misuzulu is expected to use the gathering to announce his new traditional prime minister to replace the departed Buthelezi. The competition for the influential position is between Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, a son of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Prince Mthokozisi Mahlobo, the son of Princess Nozipho, the sister of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.