President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described his predecessor Jacob Zuma as an important person in uniting the ANC. Ramaphosa said this at a wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesite of first ANC president John Langalibalele Dube.

“It is even more special when I am working with Comrade Jacob Zuma, who I worked with for many years. He is still a leader in the broad ANC that can play a role in helping us to unite the ANC,” said Ramaphosa.

However, he warned that unity within the ANC did not only depend on him and Zuma. He said unity would lead the ANC to victory during the general elections later this year.

“The presence of the two of us here shows that we are all committed to the task of building the ANC and of uniting the ANC, but more importantly ensuring that the ANC triumphs.

“We have come here to take our victory march from John Langalibalele Dube.

“Nxamalala and I are going to take the victory and spread it around KZN and around the nation,” said Ramaphosa.

#PEOPLESMANIFESTO LAUNCH



President lays wreath at the gravesite of President John Langalibalele Dube. President Dube was a teacher, a farmer, a patriot. We remember his exceptional leadership & contribution to the struggle for equal rights and a democratic South Africa. #ANC107 pic.twitter.com/X2zQpWqqmV — #ANC107 (@MYANC) January 8, 2019

ANC President @CyrilRamaphosa at the gravesite of the first President of the African National Congress #ANC107 https://t.co/JpFj9xHEDs — #ANC107 (@MYANC) January 8, 2019 #PEOPLESMANIFESTO LAUNCH



ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa, accompanied by former President Cde @PresJGZuma, arrives at the Ohlange Institute in Inanda for the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the gravesite of President John Langalibalele Dube, the first President of the ANC. #ANC107 pic.twitter.com/hbcldjexzd — #ANC107 (@MYANC) January 8, 2019

However, ANC Veterans’ League president Snuki Zikalala had earlier on called for Zuma to be removed from ANC activities, including election campaigns, until he is cleared of corruption charges.

“The ANC leadership must sit down with him and say baba Nxamalala (Zuma) these are resolutions, can we agree on them.

“We as the veterans have previously said that he must be recalled, but of course we are still divided with those who are still sympathetic with him saying ‘no, no we cannot do that we baba’, but we still feel that he must be recalled (from ANC activities),” Zikalala

said.

Political Bureau