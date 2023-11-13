Waving Palestinian flag is neither anti-Semitic nor supportive of Hamas, says Thuli Madonsela

Advocate and former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela took to X (formerly Twitter) to express support for Palestinian people as Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and the West Bank continue. In a post on X, Madonsela posted: ‘For those who do not know: Waving the Palestinian flag is neither anti-Semitic nor support for Hamas’.

For those who do not know:Waving the Palestinian flag is neither antisemitic nor support for Hamas. It signifies support for the right to self determination for the people of Palestine(beyond Gaza),under the two state solution, which was a condition for establishment of Israel⚖️ pic.twitter.com/30WQ60VfCV — Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) November 11, 2023 Madonsela adds that waving the flag signifies support for the right to self-determination for the people of Palestine under the two-state solution. In another post in response to a video where screams coming from the Al-Shifa Hospital can be clearly heard, she posted: “Dear fellow humans? How can anybody watch this and not cry or be touched unless they have banished Palestinian people from the golden circle of human consideration to a status of less than human?" Dear fellow humans? How can anybody watch this and not cry or be touched unless they have banished Palestinian people from the golden circle of human consideration to a status of less than human💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/RFneoc5pfA — Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) November 11, 2023 These comments come as the situation in the Middle East intensifies amid calls for a ceasefire. People in a number of countries have also taken to the streets in solidarity with Palestine. At the weekend, there were several protests, with a rally on Sunday escalating to the point where several arrests were made.

In addition to protests, several South African public figures and activists threw their weight behind the Palestinian cause. During an address at Friday prayers in Cape Town, an anti-apartheid activist Dr Allan Boesak said it is time for South Africans to take responsibility. “We hear the cries of children differently than how the American government hears it. But we must not dilly-dally. There are still South African parties that proudly say they stand for Israel. They come with their bloodied hands and bloodied consciences, asking you to vote for them while our children are dying. Yes, they are our children.”

Boesak also slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he cannot build the future off the deaths of children and off the deaths of others. At a media conference with political parties, organisations, and trade unions all in attendance, retired Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai said they fully stand behind Palestine. “What we stand for and advocate strongly for is full rights for all the people of Palestine, and the returnees must return so people can resume their lives without colonial settlers hanging over their heads. The invasion of Palestine, the invasion of the Gaza Strip, is a breach of not only international law but a fundamental breach of common decency.”