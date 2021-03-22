Way forward on Zulu monarch succession and other issues could be known by Wednesday

DURBAN - As the Zulu nation waits with bated breath to know who will be the next king, that question could be answered on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Zulu nation’s traditional prime minister, said Saturday’s meeting resolved that the will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini would be dealt with during a meeting with his lawyers.

There are widespread expectations that the king’s will contains the name of his successor or at least how his successor should be chosen.

“In order to keep the nation abreast of matters related to the succession of the Zulu monarch, the royal family has requested that I relate the following.

A meeting of senior members of the royal family was held at KwaKhethomthandayo Palace on Saturday where various matters were discussed, including matters related to his majesty’s will. It was decided that a meeting will be held on Wednesday morning with his majesty’s lawyers.