‘We are clearing the Limpopo River; no one will cross’: Patriotic Alliance monitors illegal crossing at Beitbridge border post

The Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie, said their presence at the Beitbridge border post has interrupted a “business as usual” movement of undocumented Zimbabwean nationals crossing into South Africa illegally. Among the most intercepted were the empty trucks parked by the roadside at the border for almost two days with hopes of loading illegal material.

According to McKenzie, residents informed them that the trucks were waiting to load illicit cigarettes and other unwanted goods into the country. We are tired, it’s war @OnsBaizaNie , imagine the audacity of having 10 ready boats. pic.twitter.com/L9pS5nC20R — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) January 4, 2024 “It’s crazy how many empty trucks are just parking by the roadside for 24 hours now, trucks waiting for cigarettes, and I don’t know what else. The locals told us that it was cigarette trucks. We have interrupted business as usual,” he said.

It is alleged that hundreds of Zimbabwean nationals use the Limpopo River to get into South Africa illegally to seek greener pastures. [WATCH] We are clearing Limpopo river banks. No one will cross here for as long as we are here. Salute 🖐️🙏💚💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/Y5sRyhsF1o — Kenny Kunene (@Kenny_T_Kunene) January 4, 2024 This is because the Border Management Authority (BMA) has deployed more officials to monitor the return of travellers who had gone home for the festive period. BMA Commissioner Mike Masiapato, who has been hands-on at the border post for the past three days, said the operation was to ensure that people who come into the country have been properly checked and documented.

“We have to use that approach, which is a different approach, to make sure that we do not have people inside the port who don’t have proper documentation because those are people who ultimately find themselves having to bribe our officials and all of that. “We have intensified our deployment at the north gate,” he said. He mentioned that it would be difficult for people to cross the river due to the heavy rains of last week.

Furthermore, McKenzie invited the BMA to join them for the nightshirt patrol along the river. He said they were going nowhere until their job was done. Over 200 illegal migrants have been turned away from entering South Africa since Monday.