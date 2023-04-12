We are not inspectors, we are here to work with you, Mashatile tells Sedibeng community

Gauteng – Deputy President Paul Mashatile visited the Sedibeng District Municipality in the Vaal, Gauteng on Wednesday to follow up on the progress of projects promised by the government last year. It was exactly eight months ago when President Cyril Ramaphosa held his Presidential Imbizo on the grounds behind George Thabe Stadium in Sharpeville.

It was in that meeting, where then Gauteng premier, ministers and the president himself listened to some of the concerns of the Vaal residents. Chief among the complaints were lack of jobs, slow economic growth, the snail’s pace of the government rendering services, the unsatisfactory conditions of the temporary Taxi Rank in Vereeniging and sewer spillages into towns, townships and its flow into the Vaal River. The Sedibeng District Municipality comprises Emfuleni, Midvaal, and Lesedi local municipalities, all experiencing high levels of unemployment, skills shortages, and aged water and sanitation infrastructure resulting in sewer blockages, spillages, pump station breakdowns, water leaks, and pipe bursts.

Mashatile was joined by a number of other ministers to inspect the District Development Plan Model (DDM) implementation. Addressing the delegates at the Vereeniging City Hall, Mashatile said that his visit was a result of a direct mandate from President Ramaphosa, for him to work closely with ministers to provide intervention and resolve problems. “We are not inspectors, we are here to work with you. We are not here to spectate but to see if there is progress in all interventions. Collectively, we must uphold the values of District Development Model which forces us to work together,” Mashatile said.

Mashatile visited four sites in the area, including the Vereeniging Intermodal Taxi Facility (Taxido), DWS-Rand Water Section 63 Interventions, Vereeniging Fresh Produce Market and the Vaal River City Interchange. https://twitter.com/PMashatile/status/1646119882596012032?s=20 https://twitter.com/PMashatile/status/1646119882596012032?s=20 This visit included following up on the R700 million allocation to the Rand Water Board to rehabilitate the Vaal sewer network. “After this, reports will be discussed and government spheres will be engaged, hard questions will be asked and only then we would come back to people of Emfuleni to give them feedback on the work government is doing,” he added.

At the Vaal River City Interchange, Mashatile monitored the progress on the work done so far in the construction of the K174, between R59 Interchange and the Ascot on Vaal Intersection. Currently the road carries high volumes of traffic during peak hours and additional developments in the surrounding are expected to add to this congested interchanges and intersection. The upgrade therefore is expected to provide additional access for road users and eases the congestion. Mashatile said that he was happy with reports of work done in Emfuleni from the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS). The ministerial visit will also look into strengthening and fast-tracking the implementation of the Special Economic Zone in Sedibeng.