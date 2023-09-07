We are not trying to cling to power by developing coalition framework, says Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has denied claims by the opposition that the ANC was developing a framework to govern coalitions because it was trying to cling to power after the 2024 elections. Mashatile said the ANC was not campaigning to get into coalitions, but they were engaging parties on coalitions for the future to create stability in all spheres of government.

Mashatile, who was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, said they realised after the 2016 local government elections that coalitions were a reality. After the 2021 local government polls there were more than 81 hung municipalities and this created unstable coalition governments. This is because of infighting between between different political parties in municipalities.

The EFF and DA said the ANC was developing the framework on coalitions after it realised its support will go below 50% and wanted to remain in power. But Mashatile said in the recent dialogue they held in Cape Town on coalitions they brought all political parties under one roof to design a common position on this issue. He said after all the parties have made submissions they will put together a report to be tabled in parliament for adoption.

This would ensure there was a framework to govern coalitions. Mashatile denied that the ANC wanted to stay on in government after elections next year if it does not get an outright majority. “We have heard that phrase many times that what we are doing is an acceptance that the ANC is going to come under 50% in the 2024 elections. Far from it. We decided as the NEC that South Africa is already in coalition governments in many local authorities. We are already there. The NEC then said let us come up with clear set of rules. It’s not so much about 2024, it is the now. Let us come up with a set of rules that will guide coalition governments. But as we do so now we must come up with a framework that we can use even in the future,” said Mashatile.