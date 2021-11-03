’We did exceptionally well,’ Mashaba says, reacting to Action SA’s results

Cape Town – Action SA president and City of Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba said the party has done “exceptionally well” in contesting their first municipal elections. “We did exceptionally well in the history of the democratic dispensation. No political party – one-year-old – has ever performed the way that we did,” he said, speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday.

“For me, in particular, I am not happy with the results. I would have wanted us to get an outright majority, but I am a pragmatic person. I understand the dynamics. “At the end of the day, I am really proud of my team, proud of our people out there who gave us their support,” said Mashaba. Mashaba said that he had mixed emotions as the results trickled in.

He said that profile of the people who voted for Action SA excited him because Action SA was the only party that “appealed to South Africans across the board”. “I think our votes came from non-voters,” Mashaba said while speaking to the 24-hour news channel, adding that their focus was mainly on people who had previously chose not to vote. “But we knew, in the process, we’ll get the ANC-voters and DA-voters,” added Mashaba.

By 3am on Wednesday morning, Action SA had 16.6% of the votes in City of Johannesburg, the DA had 25.5%, and the ANC had 34.7%. In Gauteng, 49.5% of the votes had been counted by 2.20am, with the ANC leading with 37.9%, the DA with 28.8%, and the EFF with 13.1%. On Tuesday, Mashaba stuck to his guns and reiterated that his party would not form an alliance with the ANC any time soon.

This comes as Action SA has gained some formidable ground in clinching much-needed votes in the city. Mashaba told IOL that he had mixed emotions about the party's performance thus far, adding that he would have loved to have it all, but was also practical about the results so far. He said that he knew that his party may have to enter into a coalition with other political parties – but not with the ruling party. “We would have wanted to have it all but we have to be realistic, we've always had this in mind that elections are free and fair, we have to go to coalition with other political parties that will do so, and go to opposition benches that will do so. To be honest, we are really satisfied and over the moon with the outcome of these elections,” he said.

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said while Mashaba has vowed not to look the ANC's way nor go into a marriage of convenience, it would be interesting to see which parties he would propose to. “Anyone who hates the ANC, will hate the EFF. Alternatively, they can work with the EFF. I don’t know what will happen but this may lead him to the direction of the DA,” Mathekga said. He questioned whether Mashaba’s decision not to entertain the ANC was premised on principle.