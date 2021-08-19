We expect ANC members to support Mapisa-Nqakula, says ANC chief whip

Cape Town - The ANC expects all party MPs to toe the party line when they vote in support of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as Speaker of the National Assembly on Thursday, says ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina. The EFF has said it would not take part in the election of the new Speaker.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s nomination has sparked controversy, with some of the parties refusing to be drawn into the process. There was also a threat of legal action if Parliament went ahead with the election. But Majodina said the election would proceed as planned and the ANC expected all its MPs to be in the House.

“I am not expecting anything less than 200 members of the ANC. We have a way of monitoring our members. The deputy president of the country will be here. The national chairperson will be here. All provinces will be here, as per the list that was submitted. When it comes to the election of the speaker the party will tell members to support (Mapisa-Nqakula),” said Majodina. She said South Africa was using a party list system and members of the ANC had to support the party’s decision. She said that when the matter of Mapisa-Nqakula was brought to the caucus, there was no dissenting view on the nomination of the former defence minister.