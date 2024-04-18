‘We share almost the same policies of land, empowerment’: Malema alludes EFF could work with MK Party post elections

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has alluded that his party could work with former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party after the 2024 national and provincial elections. “We absolutely have no problem with president Zuma [and] what he is doing, it’s his political right and we are not far apart from MK when it comes to policies,” he said.

“We speak of land, empowerment, and the restoration of the economy to the hands of the rightful owners.” Malema was answering a resident who asked about the possibility of the EFF being in alliance with MKP at the party’s Manifesto Town Hall Meeting at the Don Mateman in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg on Wednesday. [IN PICTURES]: President @Julius_S_Malema engaging with the community of Eldorado Park this afternoon at the Manifesto Townhall meeting.



The community wants Jobs NOW, a SAFE community and an end to laod-shedding NOW. #MalemaForSAPresident #VoteEFF pic.twitter.com/U7rt9wd1B6 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 17, 2024 This was part of the EFF’s campaign trail.

He claimed that Zuma had informed him about his plans to support the MKP before the official announcement in December. “We agreed to meet after the elections and see how the two organisations can carry each other forward because the unity of purpose is very important,” he said. Zuma has now replaced the founder, Jabulani Khumalo, on the ballot paper.

This was confirmed by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Tuesday during a media briefing. He announced in December that he would be voting for MKP on election day, May 29. During his engagement with the coloured community, Malema assured them that the EFF was for everyone.

He said people, regardless of their race, will have equal opportunities under his leadership. “I am here to say to you this is my home. I belong to the coloured community and they belong to me. We are one thing and nothing can separate us. Your problems are my problems,” he said. He further pointed out that it cannot be normal for people when they talk about drugs, gangsterism, and violence to associate that with the coloured community.

“We need to fight all those ills in the coloured communities and restore your dignity,” he said. In wishing Zuma a birthday last week, Malema invited him to another tea party, but this time in Polokwane, Limpopo. “Let's give them a heart attack with our unbreakable spirit and determination,” he said.

Cde President, Ngikufisela usuku oluhle lokuzalwa, nempilo ende. I am thrilled to have this opportunity to extend my heartfelt wishes to you on your special day, Baba ka Duduzane no Duduzile. Your unwavering determination and leadership continue to inspire us all.



As we witness… pic.twitter.com/AWK0SopisZ — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 12, 2024 Their last “tea party” which broke the internet was held at Nkandla, the homestead of Zuma in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in 2021. Many questions were left unanswered about what was discussed in the five-hour tea meeting. [email protected]