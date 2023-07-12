We will go after those behind torching of trucks, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that the police and other law enforcement agencies will nab those behind the torching of trucks across the country. He said they would not allow a group of people to sabotage the economy.

He said he directed the SAPS, intelligence agencies and other security structures to go after the people burning trucks. They have no place in society. But the net was closing in on them.

Earlier police minister Bheki Cele said they had identified 12 people who are behind the spate of attacks on the trucks. The trucks have been burnt in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo in the past few days. The government has also deployed the army in strategic areas to deal with the problem.

Ramaphosa, who was addressing the National Rural Youth Service Corps in Nigel on Wednesday, said they will not allow South Africa to become a lawless country and be held at ransom by a group of people. He said they would go after them. “I have directed the police supported by other security agencies to spare nothing but to do all they have to do to find these people because South Africa cannot have people like that who do as they wish, kill people, burn trucks and block our trucks on our highways.