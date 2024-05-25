‘We will vote ANC’ say supporters at FNB Stadium as they sing Ramaphosa reo rata kaofela

Ramaphosa reo rata kaofela reverberated around the FNB Stadium on Saturday as supporters of the African National Congress sang and danced, painting the 80,000 seater green and gold. The supporters were in flamboyant mood ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address at the Siyanqoba Rally, the ANC’s final election push before 20 million South Africans vote on Wednesday.

Dressed in full regalia, ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) members said: “We love the ANC and of course we will vote for it because of what it has done for us. It must retain power and continue to govern our beautiful country.” The ANC is hosting its “decisive victory” rally five days before the May 29 national and provincial elections. This is as the ruling party is trying to be elected into power again. The ANC has been the ruling party for the past 30 years.

Speaking to media on Friday, Ramaphosa said without a doubt that ANC would win the elections and continue to deliver services to the people of South Africa. He said they have the listened to the voters’ outcry for the past few years and they were aiming to respond to that. Speaking to IOL, Nomasonto Gumede said they were hoping that Ramaphosa’s speech will address their concerns about service delivery.

“We want him to address the issue of unemployment, crime, gender-based violence (GBV), load shedding, water and sanitation shortages and lastly equality,” she said. Adding to her statement, Betty Tsela who is also at the FNB stadium, said they will vote for the ANC but they need changes because they have been promising. Despite its flaws, Tsela said there was no better party than the ANC, “the only thing they need to do is to deal with the issue of corruption internally because that is destroying them.”