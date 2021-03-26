We won’t get involved in Zuma spat against ConCourt and Zondo commission, says ANC

Johannesburg: The ANC will not get involved in former president Jacob Zuma's latest salvo against the judiciary as his utterances were not directed to the governing party. On Friday morning, spokesperson Pule Mabe said Zuma was addressing the institutions quoted in his scathing statement. "(Former) president Zuma did not release the statement to the ANC, he released it to the institutions he was addressing," Mabe said ahead of the party's three-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting which started on Friday at 10am. On Thursday, the Constitutional Court heard the commission of inquiry into state capture's urgent application to have Zuma jailed for two years, for defying its summons and directives, as ordered by the apex court. Zuma was accused of waging a political campaign against the Constitutional Court, the judiciary and the commission.

The ex-president accused commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of “exploiting his proximity to the Constitutional Court to protect and advance his own interests”.

Zuma also threatened that people would rise up against what he called judicial corruption.

Mabe said Zuma's issue was before the courts and that the ANC could not get involved, lest it be accused of interfering with the judiciary.

The governing party's top six ANC officials met Zuma earlier this month. Mabe said they would report back to the NEC on the engagements this weekend.

Also on the ANC's highest decision-making structure between conferences are the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccine rollout, the 2021 local government elections and the university students' protests over historical debt and free higher education.

The NEC will also discuss the terms of reference for its integrity commission over the contentious rule that party leaders accused of corruption and serious misdemeanour step aside until they are cleared.

