Cape Town - The DA has said it would not rest until South Africans were given the Public Protector they deserve, the party's chief whip Natasha Mazzone said on Friday.
Mazzone made the comments when her party submitted over 7000 pages of supplementary evidence to the National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise in its bid to strengthen its motion for the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
"With over 7000 pages to support our motion, the DA hopes that Parliament will act swiftly by establishing an ad hoc committee for Mkhwebane’s removal proceedings.
"There has been mounting evidence and continuous blunders to support our calls for Mkhwebane’s removal since the submission of our motion," she said.
Mazzone highlighted what she described as blunders made by Mkhwebane which included a ruling by the Constitutional Court which found that she acted in bad faith and was not honest with the High Court regarding her investigation process in the Reserve Bank matter.