Week concludes with another faction claiming rights to Zulu throne

Durban - This week’s latest development from the Zulu royal court took many by surprise when it emerged that a third faction is contesting for the throne despite the fact that King Misuzulu is already occupying it, albeit without an official coronation. In the latest fight which is waged by three royals led by Princess Nomkhubulwane working with Princess Nomvula O’Meara and Princess Mhlengi Zulu, a 19-year-old royal, the matter is no longer about the will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and the late Zulu Queen Regent, Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.

It is now about how they were robbed of the throne over a century ago when British colonialism intervened to give it to someone who was not going to pose a threat to it. In the first step of their fight for the throne, the three have since written to KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch, seeking “historical redress”. In a letter co-signed by the three royals from the royal house of Qambushilo and KwaKhonele in Nongoma and dated June 3, they say they “wish to take our rightful place on the Zulu throne”.

In their historical recollection, as contained in the letter they argue that if history and Zulu monarch traditions were not overridden in 1913 when King Solomon KaDinuzulu passed away, Prince Magangane George Zulu who was 16 years old at the time, should have been the next King and not King Cyprian kaSolomon, the father of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who was succeeded by King Misuzulu. “We believe that the heir to the throne must take their rightful place in history from the House of Qambushilo… We believe that as the rightful heirs in support of our brother, Prince Mhlengi Zulu,” says part of the letter to Zikalala and Buthelezi. Princess Nomkhubulwane, who is known as “Khubu” in the royal court confirmed that the letters were authentic and should they not find any joy, she said, “we will go to the end of the world to ensure that historical redress does take place” and that includes a court process.

Should the threat to go to court materialise, King Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne would now be facing a second court battle as at the present moment, Queen Sibongile Dlamini, the first wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and her two daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, have already lodged their papers before the Pietermaritzburg High Court. They want the coronation of King Misuzulu halted as they are challenging the will that led to him taking over the throne. Even during the interview, Princess Nomkhubulwane insisted that things stand right now, Prince Mhlengi Zulu should be the one taking over, not King Misuzulu.

“There must be a historical redress… the King should be Prince Mhlengi Zulu, he is 19 years old, he is young and intelligent. He has a lot of wisdom, he is an avid reader and he is in touch with nature,” Princess Nomkhubulwane said. She stressed that the throne should go to the rightful owners and they would fight for that to happen. “Let us have that redress so that the crown goes to the rightful owners,” she said.