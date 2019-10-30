Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 midterm budget speech. .Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)
Cape Town - While Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech government's stance that the controversial e-toll system is not going to be abolished in the immediate future, South Africans have expressed their determination to either boycott the tolling system or continue lobbying for its abolition.
"Cabinet has considered several options to resolve the impasse over the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project. Government has decided to retain the user pay principle. While there will be a further dispensation and value‐added services, compliance will also be strengthened," Mboweni said in his speech on Wednesday.

"Not paying your tolls has already led to our roads deteriorating. We have been unable to maintain the network. I urge the nation to please pay your bills. We need to build a culture of payment, as government services can only be sustainable if all of us that can pay for services, do so."

A number of prominent citizens spoke out against e-tolling immediately after Mboweni, among them social activist Yusuf Abramjee, who posted on Twitter:  "Let’s stand united on e-tolls. Let’s not allow  Tito Mboweni, Fi kile Mbalula  and others to bulldoze their way...Gauteng must stand up and say NO to e-tolls. We support (Gauteng premier and senior ANC member)  David Makhura  on this issue! NO means NO!!!" 

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu told PowerFM: "We must continue the boycott, they cannot jail all of us".

Ordinary citizens joined their condemnation of the hated tolling system, with dozens posting their views on Twitter.

