We’re renewing the ANC, Duarte tells China’s Communist Party as it marks centenary

PRETORIA – The ANC’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has sent a congratulatory message to the Communist Party of China (CPC) as it celebrates its 100th anniversary, adding that the ANC is currently undergoing a process of self-renewal. “As we mark 100 years since the founding of the CPC, we join millions across the world in celebrating your glorious century-long journey and we draw inspiration from your successes. We wish you well in leading the next century of China’s peaceful and prosperous development,” Duarte said on the virtual celebrations hosted by Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong.

“We too are in a process of renewing the African National Congress, modernising it to meet new conditions that we need to encounter. We welcome the depth of the relationship we have with you through Brics and various efforts we have made together to train ANC cadres.” Duarte said over the past century, the CPC has driven China’s rise from the depths of colonial invasion, to become the second largest economy in the world. “During this period, the CPC has remained loyal and exemplary in executing its mission of seeking happiness and wellbeing for the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” she said.

The CPC is attributed to be the behind the “Chinese miracle” of lifting more than 850 million citizens out poverty. The CPC was established in the city of Shanghai in July 1921, and boasts a membership of about 92 million people. Panelists who joined the virtual Chinese embassy commemorations on Thursday included former president Kgalema Motlanthe; general secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande; Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu; Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa; Deputy Minister of International Relations (Dirco) Candith Mashego-Dlamini; and dean of the diplomatic corps – Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to South Africa Bene M’Poko.

For the ANC Women’s League, Bathabile Dlamini said the CPC’s determination and belief has cemented its place in China’s governance. “You have defined a democracy in a way that fits the multitudes of the people of China, not in the way that other people define democracy. This is done for the benefit of the people of China,” Dlamini said. “What has made you outstanding is the creation of relations with other countries. You also put at the forefront the interests of the people of China. Many countries have to learn from this.”

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said current-day China reinforces that a government can target its economic policy towards realizing its social policy objectives “of an inclusive economic landscape, continuously improving population-wide social outcomes and transforming the life prospects and wellbeing of each citizen”. “Our governments must take these centenary celebrations as a once in a centenary opportunity to intentionally promote beneficial exchanges between our citizens and thereby building capacity at community level,” Zulu said. “One hundred years of the Communist Party of China, leading the Chinese society into an era of social, cultural and economic prosperity will remain an extraordinary cause for celebration.”

President of the Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) Zingiswa Losi said China’s achievements are an example of what can be achieved when a political party “is in step with the times and pursues high ideals in service to humanity”. “Cosatu acknowledges the determination of the CPC leaders led by President Xi Jinping since its founding under the leadership of Mao Tse Tung and the socialist economic reforms of the current leadership,” Losi said. “A century later, the visions of its leadership underpinned by socialism have delivered impressive results as evidenced by the east Asian economic giant’s development and poverty alleviation programmes.”