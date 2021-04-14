Western Cape ANC wants Madikizela suspended over ’false degree’

Cape Town - The ANC in the Western Cape wants Premier Alan Winde to suspend DA provincial leader and Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela following allegations he does not hold a BCom degree, despite previously claiming so. Cameron Dugmore, ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature, wrote a letter to the chairperson of the conduct committee in the legislature Daylin Mitchell requesting Madikizela be suspended from the provincial cabinet. “We cannot have an MEC going about his business with such a serious cloud hanging over his head. “Madikizela is alleged to have claimed he has a BCom degree in the CV he submitted to the DA regarding his application to be considered as a mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town,” Dugmore said. In his letter, Dugmore told Mitchell he should urgently convene the committee to investigate the allegation and that the investigation and findings must be submitted to the legislature without delay.

“Winde has promised to hold his MECs accountable without fear or favour.

“He failed the test regarding MEC (for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton) Bredell, who was found guilty of breaching the executive ethics code.

“It is in the interest of good governance that he suspends Madikizela while the conduct committee investigates this matter,” Dugmore said.

In his letter to Winde, Dugmore said given the very serious allegation against Madikizela, and given his request the conduct committee investigate the matte,r he wanted Winde to immediately suspend Madikizela from the provincial cabinet.

“It is not in the interests of good governance that an MEC with such a cloud over his head, simply continues to go about his business as a representative of the provincial government,” Dugmore said.

He said the code of conduct of committee investigation would allow Madikizela to put his side of the story and clear his name if the allegations are untrue.

