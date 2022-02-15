Western Cape Premier Alan Winde again calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift state of disaster

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has reiterated his call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove the country’s state of disaster status. In delivering his State of the Province Address in Velddrif on Tuesday, Winde said despite the high numbers of Covid-19 cases at the peak of the fourth wave, the province’s hospitalisations, oxygen usage and deaths remained relatively low.

“This new stage provides us with a window of opportunity to make the bold changes that are now needed, so that we push back against going back to normal and so that we push forward, to do even better.” According to Winde, the most important lesson from the pandemic experience is that the capabilities of breaking down silos and working quicker and more in sync do exist. “This is what we need to do again, so that we push back against going back to normal and so that we push forward, to do even better.