Western Cape treasury releases monthly Covid-19 procurement expenditure

Cape Town - The Western Cape government’s Covid-19 procurement expenditure for December last year amounted to just under R70 million. On Wednesday the provincial treasury released the 19th monthly edition of the Procurement Disclosure Report for the period December 1 to December 31.

The exact procurement expenditure figure was R69.85 million of which R69.74 million was spent by provincial departments and R108 877 by public entities. In a statement, it said that most of the expenditure came from the provincial Health, Public Works, Premier’s and Transport departments. Provincial Health involved expenditure on personal protective equipment (PPE), non-PPE expenditure and the vaccination rollout programme while Transport and Public Works focused on non-PPE expenditure such as the hire of Brackengate hospital facilities, human resources, transport services, accommodation and the hire of the CTICC as a mass vaccination site. The Department of the Premier’s expenditure involved Covid-19 related communication and advertising services in respect of prevention, awareness and behaviour change.

MORE ON THIS Cederberg municipality to act on officials implicated in PPE corruption

The provincial department provides detailed monthly reports. For the November period expenditure amounted to R63.47 million of which R63.46 million was spent by provincial departments and R4 902 by public entities. Procurement expenditure for October was just over R85 million of which R85.78 million was spent by provincial departments and R80 541 by public entities.