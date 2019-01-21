DA Premier candidate for the Western Cape Alan Winde along with Carl Pophaim, Albert Fritz and Phumzile van Damme plugging the party’s registration posters on Wale Street in Cape Town on Monday. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance (DA) premier candidate for the Western Cape, Alan Winde on Monday said the party needed to register voters in the province to ensure that the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are kept out of power in the province. “At the end of this week, we have a very important registration weekend and we need people of the Western Cape to register, this is very important for this province. We need to register our voters of this province to make sure we keep the ANC and the EFF out. They are desperate to take this province back or away from us and we need to make sure that we keep it,” he said.

Winde, along with the Western Cape deputy leader, Albert Fritz, and other DA public representatives briefed the media at the Western Cape provincial legislature after plugging the party’s registration posters on Wale Street in Cape Town.

He said that voters needed to understand that they had power in their hands to decide on who their government was going forward.

“We need voters to understand that the power is in their hands, that the voters understand that they are able to make a decision on who their government is going forward, and then we want to say that this will be the Democratic Alliance moving in to a third term in this province,” Winde said.

African News Agency (ANA)