DA federal chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Archive Johannesburg - The newly-elected DA Helen Zille has taken a swipe at outgoing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba who seems to have done an about-turn on his feelings for her. federal chairpersonhas taken a swipe at outgoing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba who seems to have done an about-turn on his feelings for her.





Zille took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted tweets tagging Mashaba. In the first tweet, she asks him whether a conference that took place in Orania, a whites-only enclave in the Northern Cape, was held while he headed up the Free Market Foundation.





In the second tweet, she uses a screengrab of Mashaba's tweets from March this year in which he spoke fondly about his admiration for Zille.





She asks "what changed?" The supposed animosity between Mashaba and Zille was sparked by Mashaba's announcement that he was resigning as a member of the DA.





He said Zille's election as the head of the DA federal council symbolised a win for a faction within the DA whose views he did not share.





Zille's tweets appear to be swipe against Mashaba for characterising her win as a take over of a faction that did not stand for the DA's values. She had previously said that Mashaba was welcome to have a discussion with her on his concerns.

