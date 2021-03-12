What’s holding up the sale of the one million AstraZeneca vaccines?

CAPE TOWN - The African Union has spoken out on why it is yet to finalise its deal with South Africa, to buy the one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccines are being sold after it was found that they offered limited efficacy against the new variant of Coronavirus that has emerged in South Africa.

While the deal is said to be in the final stages, at his weekly media briefing, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr John Nkengasong said the reason why they had not signed is due to the ownership of the indemnification for the vaccines; who is going to be liable in the event of harm or loss from the use of these vaccines.

“These vaccines (AstraZeneca) came from Serum Institute of India and they had signed an agreement with the government of South Africa and it was very clear on who owns the indemnification (assurance/insurance) policy for that,” Nkengasong said.

“Now that we are going to get the vaccines from South Africa, you have to have an entity that owns that indemnification. So that is the only remaining step that has really held that process back,” he said.