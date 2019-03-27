Fikile Mbalula at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in Parktown. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - Slurs, insults, jabs. That was the twar between the ANC's Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula and ATM's NEC member Mzwanele Manyi. At one point the two belonged to one political home and were strong supporters of former president Jacob Zuma, but all decency went under the bus on Wednesday when Mbalula called Manyi a "Gupta slut".

The two firebrands clashed after Manyi tweeted videos of Mbalula under cross-examination at the state capture inquiry.

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo pointing out to @MbalulaFikile

" What you said before vs what you said today.CONFLICT"

The videos were aimed at "exposing" Mbalula for lying under oath, but the former ANC Youth League president wasn't having it.

Evidence Leader weeding out @MbalulaFikile LIES

Take a listen

Mbalula quickly put a jab into Manyi, accusing him of being a corrupt Gupta slut.

Manyi took over the Guptas' media companies in 2017 in a vendor finance deal. The former cabinet spin doctor lost the TV channel when Multichoice cancelled their contract on 20 August 2018.

Some Twitter users quickly went in to reprimand Mbalula but for the rest of Twitter-sphere it was a necessary laugh.

Gupta curry side effects are finally showing up on these two gents pic.twitter.com/TsL4PuktAR — Soshenge (@xolani_time) March 27, 2019

The levels of pettiness today Mbaks 😂 pic.twitter.com/hg8P01nEgS — CarbsAndCoffee (@makaPoky) March 27, 2019

