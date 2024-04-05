'Where is my photo': Anele Mda asks IEC during signing of code of conduct

Drama unfolded on Thursday during the signing of the Electoral Code of Conduct and draw by parties and independent candidates contesting the 2024 elections, after former Congress of the People (Cope) MP Anele Mda show-stopped on the stage and demanded her photo appears on the screen as she was being called to pledge her commitment to the code. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) held the event at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg on Thursday.

"Where is my photo, IEC, the one that is registered to be on the ballot, where is my photo? Other political parties have been having their logos, where is my photo, where is it? Mda asked the IEC. Mda said she complied with all the procedures and steps while registering, but her photo was not on the ballot. "Someone must account ... Someone must come here and explain," she fumed.

Mda is an independent candidate who will be contesting for Gauteng. She is one of the 10 independent candidates who will be contesting in the polls. Initially, the IEC received about 16 submissions from independents after closing its candidate registration last month, however, only 10 of them made it to the lists. According to the commission, six independent candidates will contest the provincial legislature elections, while five qualified to battle for seats in the National Assembly.

Candidates in regions include former boxing champion Lovemore Ndou, and Ntakadzeni Phathele from Limpopo, while Lehlohonolo Blessings Ramoba, the president of the Mining Forum of SA, is on both Limpopo and Gauteng lists. For provincial seats, Ramotswabodi Sesing from the Free State, Thanasagren Moodley in KwaZulu-Natal and Matsobane Mokonyane and Ndou in Limpopo and Bongani Cibi and Tshepo Mogano (Gauteng) will be contesting for provincial seats. Veteran activist Zackie Achmat is vying for a seat in Parliament as the only candidate from the Western Cape. Some of the candidates are not known to the public.