Who are the new ANCYL leaders led by new youth league president Collen Malatji

After an eight year long leadership vacuum, the ANC Youth League finally has new leadership led by newly elected president Collen Malatji and the first woman deputy president, Phumzile Mgcina. In his first address to the media on Monday, Malatji promised that under his leadership, issues of the youth of the country will be vigorously championed. He also declared that “we have got our autonomy back”.

Here is a look at who is who in the new national top of the youth league. – President Collen Tlhologelo Malatji Malatji, 30, was born in Tembisa in Gauteng and he has been an ANC MP since 2019. Aged 26, he was the youngest MP to join the house.

Malatji is also a former leader of Cosas in Gauteng where he rose to become its provincial secretary at some point. He joined Cosas when he was aged 13. Malatji studied municipal governance at the University of Johannesburg and he is currently furthering his studies at Wits University. He is expected to resign as an ANC MP in Parliament to take up his full time position as ANCYL president at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters.

– Deputy President Phumzile Mgcina Mgcina, 32, hails from Utrecht, a small frigid farming town near Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal. She has become the first woman deputy president of the ANCYL.

Phumzile Mgcina has been elected as the ANC Youth League's first woman to become deputy president. Picture: Supplied According to the Sunday Tribune, in her late 20s, Mgcina was elected as a council speaker for Amajuba District Municipality which comprises Newcastle, Dannhauser and Emadlangeni municipalities. She told the newspaper that her interest in politics developed when she realised that the lives of marginalised people from her town had not changed post-1994. – Secretary General Mntuwoxolo Ngudle

Ngudle hails from the Eastern Cape. In his Facebook profile he describes himself as a social activist and a spokesperson to the Executive Mayor of O.R. Tambo District Municipality. – First Deputy Secretary-General Tsakani Shiviti Shiviti hails from Polokwane, Limpopo.

According to her Twitter profile, she serves as the treasurer general of the Southern African Students Union, a structure that represents all students in the SADC region. – Second Deputy Secretary General Olga Seate Seate hails from the mining town of Welkom in the Free State.

She describes herself on Facebook as a mother, student, friend, sister, leader, free-spirited, loving, bubbly and a person who enjoys good company. She also said she is fascinated by politics and debates. – Treasurer Zwelo Masilela

Masilela hails from Mbombela in Mpumalanga where he is active in the structures of the ANC. In his Twitter profile, Masilela describes himself as a “Political Activist, Marxist, Writer, Bolshevik, Dad to my kids and Loving Husband to Slindo.” [email protected]