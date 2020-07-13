Who was Zindzi Mandela?

Johannesburg - Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of anti-apartheid icons Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59, her family comfirmed to Independent Media on Monday.

Mandela, who was South Africa's ambassador to Denmark, passed away in Johannesburg in the early hours of Monday after a short illness.

Mandela, who was a political and social activist in her own right, was raised by her mother after Nelson Mandela was arrested during her infancy and jailed for 27 years on treason charges for his role in fighting the racist apartheid regime. He became South Africa's first black president after the first democratic elections in 1994.

Zindzi Mandela's childhood and education were constantly disrupted by her political activist mother's frequent troubles with the apartheid government, and she was not able to finish school until she was sent to Swaziland.

She eventually was able to study at the University of Cape Town, earning a bachelor of law degree in 1985.