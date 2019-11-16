John Steenhuisen speaks at the Cape Town Press Club at Kelvin Grove on the current challenges facing the official opposition party, the Democratic Alliance. He announced that he will avail himself to become party leader. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - While some of the DA provincial leaders have kept their cards close to their chests on who they would vote for tomorrow as an interim leader others have revealed their preferred candidates. DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said there would be more than 100 members of the federal council who would meet at the DA’s head office in Johannesburg to elect Mmusi Maimane’s replacement, after he resigned last month.

The council would also vote for the interim federal chairperson, the position that was left vacant after the resignation of Athol Trollip.

While other provincial leaders, including Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga and his North West counterpart Joseph McGluwa, were not prepared to reveal criteria that would guide them to choose a leader, Northern Cape’s Andrew Louw said he would vote for party parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen who would be competing with Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana.

“Let me put it to you bluntly, I’m not going to mince my words, I am going to vote for John Steenhuisen,” said Louw, who previously backed Maimane.