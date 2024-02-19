Winde says Provincial Powers Bill will help address failures of national government - Sopa 2024

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has defended the Provincial Powers Bill, saying it will allow the provincial government to deliver services where national government has failed. He said those who have been disrupting their public hearings into the bill were well aware of the lack of delivery services by national government.

The DA-run Western Cape provincial administration was responsible and wanted to ensure people get services, he said. But when national government fails it must be their duty to deliver services. Winde, who was delivering the State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Paarl on Monday, said the rail network has collapsed in the province.

He said if people were to be asked about the police service they were not happy. This is where the Provincial Powers Bill would come in and it would allow the provincial administration to intervene. “In another area that we have to fight for you the citizen is about making sure as a capable government we take on more power where citizens are failed by other spheres of government and in this case, specifically, where our citizens are failed by national government.

“We are in the process of putting the Powers Bill through this very legislature to do exactly that, to put systems in place when services are not delivered to our citizens that this parliament ends up in a process alongside this government in making sure through the NCOP, the National Assembly and even if we have to get to the Constitutional Court, we will force change and make sure that where services, from national government are failing the citizens of this province we will do what is necessary to make sure you, the citizen, gets those services,” said Winde. He said some members of the provincial legislature were against the bill, but they would not drop it and they would ensure it goes through all the required processes. The ANC in the province and at national level slammed the DA of trying to take over national functions of certain departments.

The DA has for the last few years been calling for the devolution of policing powers. It said if Minister of Police Bheki Cele can give them more powers they will be able reduce crime levels. But national government said there was one police service.

Winde also raised the issue of the Provincial Powers Bill in the State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week. Political parties, provinces and the South African Local Government Association (Salga) were debating the Sona that was delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago. Winde reiterated in the Sopa on Monday that the bill was the way to go to address the shortcomings of the national government.

He said the rail and port networks were facing major challenges and the national government has not properly addressed these issues. He said inefficiencies at the ports were costing small businesses millions. Agricultural products were not able to get to the market. [email protected]