Western Cape Premiere candidate for the DA, Alan Winde greeting people in Hillcrest Hights. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Residents of the Western Cape can now apply for special votes, which were officially opened for a two week period by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday, April 4, ahead of the May 8 general elections, the Democratic Alliance said. Western Cape residents unable to travel on election day, the infirm, or those who were physically immobile, could apply for a special vote by home visit, DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde said in a statement on Sunday.

They could do this by either getting a relative or friend to visit their local IEC office and submit a VEC 1 form on their behalf; or by visiting the IEC’s website to submit a secure online application form.

"In particular, the IEC has made special concession for Muslim voters to accommodate Ramadan which commences on 8 May, the same day as election day. Muslim voters will be allowed to vote at their usual voting stations on 6 and 7 May 2019, and I encourage all members of the Muslim community to cast their ballot on these days in order to both exercise their constitutional right and celebrate the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan," he said.

South Africans only had the next two weeks to apply for special votes, and could do so by various means:

- SMSing your ID number to 32249 for a special vote at a voting station only;

- Visiting their local IEC office to submit a VEC 1 form; or

- Visiting the IEC’s website to submit a secure online application form.

The special vote system allowed every South African to exercise their democratic right to cast their ballot in the general elections despite their circumstances.

"Registering for a special vote will ensure that we can keep the Western Cape blue, and provide the best quality governance that only the DA can bring. Together, we can create One South Africa For All," Winde said.

African News Agency (ANA)