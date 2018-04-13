Johannesburg - Thousands of mourners from across the country converged on Orlando Stadium to pay their last respects to struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Some of the dignitaries present are former president Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and EFF leader Julius Malema.

ANC and EFF members, in their party's regalia, set their political differences aside to bid their final farewell to the Mother of the Nation.

Read: #WinnieMandelaFuneral: Winnie's spiritual journey was deep, say church members

#WinnieMandelaFuneral: We can learn from Winnie's strength, says Zulu

WATCH: Cortege arrives at Orlando Stadium for #WinnieMandelaFuneral

Madikizela died on Monday, April 2, at Milpark Hospital. The 81-year-old former freedom fighter had been struggling with poor health for a long time.

IOL